Sammie Francis Blakely, 90, formerly of Columbia died Jan. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.
Gloria Diane Markel, 77, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services & Crematory.
Horatio Alvin Custard, 95, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services & Crematory.
Wilma Cleek, 93, of Columbia died Jan. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services & Crematory.