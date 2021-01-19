Sammie Francis Blakely, 90, formerly of Columbia died Jan. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.

Gloria Diane Markel, 77, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services & Crematory. 

Horatio Alvin Custard, 95, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services & Crematory. 

Wilma Cleek, 93, of Columbia died Jan. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Services & Crematory. 

