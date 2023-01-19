Roger Dean Bryant, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Nancy Jane Manring Holman, 62, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2023. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m.

