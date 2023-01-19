Roger Dean Bryant, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Nancy Jane Manring Holman, 62, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2023. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 23 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m.
Eugene “Gene” Ray Morris, 92, died Jan. 18, 2023. Family will gather from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Helen Louise Roberts, 72, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2023. A visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.
Mary Magdaline Schmidt, 85, of Columbia died Jan. 15, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
JoAnn Shavers, 72, of Columbia died Jan. 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Lula Porter Smith, 94, died Jan. 15, 2023. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. A funeral service will follow at noon.