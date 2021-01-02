Joyce Marie Garrett, 76, died Dec. 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Libby Yvette Ellis, 67, of Columbia, died Jan. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

