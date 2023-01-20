Jacob Anthony Roberson, 8 months old, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2023. Services will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and burial will follow the service at Riverview Cemetery.
Death notices for Jan. 20, 2023
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
