Jacob Anthony Roberson, 8 months old, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2023. Services will begin at 3 p.m. on  Saturday, Jan. 21 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and burial will follow the service at Riverview Cemetery.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you