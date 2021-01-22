Amy Ann Anderson, 85, of Columbia died Jan. 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Don Walley, 100, of Columbia died Jan. 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation and Burial Society.

