Leta Jean Newcomb, 91, of Columbia, died Jan. 22, 2021. Private services for the family will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Forum Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd., and livestreamed on Memorial Funeral Home's website.

