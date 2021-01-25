Leta Jean Newcomb, 91, of Columbia, died Jan. 22, 2021. Private services for the family will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Forum Christian Church, 3900 Forum Blvd., and livestreamed on Memorial Funeral Home's website.
Death notices for Jan. 25, 2021
Tags
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Skylar Laird
Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Wilma Cleek Nov. 16, 1927 — Jan. 15, 2021
- Thomas A. Roosevelt Jr. June 18, 1960 — Jan. 12, 2021
- Charla Kleopfer, June 5, 1947 — Jan. 19, 2021
- Jack Keith Brotemarkle, May 10, 1929 — Jan. 14, 2021
- Horatio Custard, Aug. 8, 1925 — Jan. 17, 2021
- Andrew Christian Twaddle, April 21, 1938 — Dec. 2, 2020
- Andrew C. Twaddle, April 21, 1938 — Dec. 2, 2020