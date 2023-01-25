Woodie Albert McElduff, 70, of Columbia died Jan. 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

Earnest Leon Bruce, 81, of Harrisburg died Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

