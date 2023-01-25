Woodie Albert McElduff, 70, of Columbia died Jan. 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Earnest Leon Bruce, 81, of Harrisburg died Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Trina Hoelscher, 53, of Columbia died Jan. 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Micha Isaiah Jordan Aman, 20, of Columbia died Jan. 20, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Ronald Dean Pickett, 75, of Columbia died Jan. 21, 2023. A visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Services will follow at the chapel.