Gary Richard Drewing, 74, of Columbia died Jan. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Grace Nieland is an assistant city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She previously reported on social justice issues, court proceedings and public health. She can be reached at grace.nieland@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you