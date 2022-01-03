Thelma Joy Penberthy, 82, of Columbia died Jan. 3, 2022. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with a Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jacqueline High-Pagni, 83, of Rocheport died Jan. 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Faye Shaw, 93, of Columbia died Jan. 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Lisa Long, 69, of Columbia died Jan. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
James Nicholas Hueser, 83, of Columbia died Dec. 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.