Robert David Wing, 77, of Columbia died Jan. 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Harley Wayne Hyde, 76, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 54 Country, 400 Gaylord Drive, Fulton, MO. Services will follow at 54 Country.
Carolyn Ann Spier, 82, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.