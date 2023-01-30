Thomas Neil Odum, 75, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Ann Wright, 90, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.

