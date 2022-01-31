Shirley Joan Marshall, 87, of Columbia died Jan. 26, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday at Memorial Funeral Home from noon to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The funeral service will also be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Marilyn Fisher, 55, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Shirley Marie Carver (McCart), 82, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Carr-Yager Funeral Home.