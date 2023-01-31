Cyndia Bell, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Keith Wayne Hagney, 68, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Donald Wayne Heavin, 70, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Howard Hines, 76, of Ashland died Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Stanley Eugene Manahan, 85, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
George Robert Nickles, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 28, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Wilda Lea Strayhall, 100, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Memorial Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow.
William Jacob "Jake" Summers, 32, of Columbia died Jan. 23, 2023. A celebration of life will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Parker-Millard Funeral Services.
Leonard John Wiegand, 89, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Daniel Thomas Wilkie, 59, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2023. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Columbia Senior Center.