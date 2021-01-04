Leo Richard Myers, 90, of Columbia died Jan. 2, 2021. Visitation will be 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Ann Elizabeth (Hauptman) Hansen, 95, of Columbia died Dec. 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Emma Christella Stapleton, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Son Funeral Home.
Barbara J. Wolfe, 83, of Columbia died Jan. 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.