Brenda Joyce Christmann, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 3, 2023. A visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 W. Rollins Road, Columbia. Services will follow.
Deloris Johnson, 95, of Columbia died Jan. 4, 2023. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia. Services will follow.
David Mark Megahan, 71, of Columbia died Jan. 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary Lee Stockton, 85, of Columbia died Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Doris Trumbo, 85, of Columbia died Jan. 2, 2023. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 13, 2023, at Calvary Heritage Baptist Church, 1703 W. Worley St., Columbia. Services will follow.