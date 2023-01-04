Brenda Joyce Christmann, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 3, 2023. A visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 W. Rollins Road, Columbia. Services will follow.

Deloris Johnson, 95, of Columbia died Jan. 4, 2023. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Missouri United Methodist Church, 204 S. Ninth St., Columbia. Services will follow.

