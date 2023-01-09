Fred Faurot Fuerst, 87, of Columbia died Jan. 6, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Doris Ann Dill, 88, of Columbia died Jan. 6, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Linda Lou Wainscott, 73, of Columbia died Jan. 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Ruth Ann Thompson, 87, of Columbia died Jan. 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Marjorie Sue Martin, 90, of Columbia died Jan. 8, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.