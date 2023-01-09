Fred Faurot Fuerst, 87, of Columbia died Jan. 6, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. 

Doris Ann Dill, 88, of Columbia died Jan. 6, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

