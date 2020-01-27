Joseph M. Vandepopuliere, 90, of Columbia, died Jan. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Annie Laura Thornton, 89, of Columbia, died Jan. 26, 2020. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. The funeral service will take place the following day, Jan. 31, at Midway Baptist Church, 6801 W. Rollingwood Blvd.
Jillian Nicole Worley, 37, of Columbia, died Jan. 24, 2020. Visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Feb. 1, at Prairie Grove Baptist Church, 860 N.E. Park Lane.