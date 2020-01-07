William Tometich, 72, of Columbia died Dec. 28, 2019. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 803 Swifts Highway, Jefferson City, with visitation from 10 a.m. until services begin.
Rev. Marvin Leroy Brown, 64, of Columbia died Jan. 4, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Columbia First Assembly of God, 1100 N. Seventh St.
Cholie Robinson, 71, of Columbia died Jan. 5, 2020. No services are planned at this time.
Diane Marie Oldfather, 62, of Harrisburg died Jan. 5, 2020. Friends and family will gather for a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St.
Betty Sue Casteel died Jan. 6, 2020. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Gloria Harris, 70, of Columbia died Jan. 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending under H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Raymond Shivers, 69, of Columbia died Jan. 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending under H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.