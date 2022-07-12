James Allen Foltz, 35, of Columbia died July 7, 2022. Services will be held at 3 p.m. July 19 at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, 5350 E. Bonne Femme Church Rd. A reception will immediately follow until 7 p.m. at The Roof, 1111 E. Broadway.
Marvalea Crump, 88, of Columbia died July 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Ginna Henderson, 75, of Columbia died July 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Kailah Le Willcuts, 33, of Columbia died July 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Aaron Alan Abel, 45, of Columbia died July 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T May & Sons Funeral Home.
Michiko Bachman, 88, of Columbia died July 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel.