Kenneth "Ken" Scott Moit, 75, of Columbia died July 15, 2022. A visitation will be held at from 11 a.m. to noon on July 19 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. A funeral service will follow at noon, and a burial will take place at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Robert Frederick Piest, 100, of Columbia died July 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Dorthy Grimes, 96, of Columbia died July 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.