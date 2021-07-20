Mildred H. Moreau, 102, of Columbia died July 14, 2021. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., with a service to follow at the same location.
Sally Sue Fancher, 88, of Columbia died July 16, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway.
Richard Lee Anselm, 72, of Columbia died July 16, 2021. A visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Carl Vaughan Jr., 62, of Columbia died July 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H. T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Benigna Rodriguez Remo, 91, of Columbia died July 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Keith Lavern Peterson, 93, of Columbia died July 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.