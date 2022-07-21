Alice Hopkins, 88, of Columbia, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Eloise Flanagan, 84, of Columbia died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
John Forbis, 61, of Columbia died April 21, 2022. A full military graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the service in Flanagan Hall at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.