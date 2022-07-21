Alice Hopkins, 88, of Columbia, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Eloise Flanagan, 84, of Columbia died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

Recommended for you