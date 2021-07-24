Jean Caldwell, 86, of Columbia died July 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Carol Elizabeth Thomas, 71, of Columbia died July 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
Emil Joseph Didovich, 83, of Columbia died July 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.