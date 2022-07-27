Howard Randall McClammer, 67, of Columbia died on July 24, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
Linda Joyce Brown, 72, of Columbia died on July 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Gail Dian Moore, 65, of Columbia died on July 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
MaryEllen Sievert, 80, of Columbia died on July 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Florence Ann Fryer, 93, of Columbia died on July 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.