Howard Randall McClammer, 67, of Columbia died on July 24, 2022. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

Linda Joyce Brown, 72, of Columbia died on July 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

  • Assistant City Editor for Summer 2022. Former City-County Government reporter. Studying print journalism and political science at MU. You can reach me at adissemk@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter @KAdissem, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

