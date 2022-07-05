Betty Sue Conner, 88, of Columbia died July 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Dorothy Mildred Nelson, 92, of Ashland died July 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
James Sterling Thrower, 58, of Columbia died July 2, 2022. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. July 9 at St. Luke United Methodist Church.
Joshua Ford, 41, of Columbia died June 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Ella Mae Wyllie, 91, of Columbia passed away June 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.
James Ardinal Kelley, Sr., 94, of Columbia died July 1, 2022. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. July 9 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.