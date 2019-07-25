Joyce Yvonne Carter, 81, died Sunday. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Harrisburg Christian Church.
Charles Anderson, 60, died Thursday. Arrangements are pending under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
