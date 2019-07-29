Melody Elaine Comley, 54, died Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Nohemi Frances Edwards, 28, died Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Judy Ann Thomas, 66, died Friday. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Debo Funeral Home in Holts Summit. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
Linda “Kay” (Slightom) Rudisaile, 68, died Saturday. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Red Top Christian Church.
Kimberly Ann Browning, 54, died Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Craig Leonard Kingsley, 51, died Sunday. There will be a service at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Activity Building at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Waugh St., in Columbia.