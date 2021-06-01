Gabryel "Gabe" Wade Hopper, 16, of Columbia died May 30, 2021. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Cheryl Kay Hall, 60, of Columbia died May 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Carol Jean Eggerding, 75, of Columbia died May 30, 2021. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 Rollins Road. Services will follow at the church.