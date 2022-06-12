Richard Carlton Northup, 64, of Columbia died June 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
William Danforth Lennon, 72, of Columbia died June 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Donna Roach, 70, of Columbia died on June 5, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.
Harold Lloyd Foley, 91, of Ashland died July 27, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 25, 2022, at Rejoice Free Will Baptist Church, 1900 Chapel Hill Road.
Betty L. (Riedel) Hale, 93, of Columbia died June 1, 2022. Memorial services will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 22 at Little Cedar Presbyterian Church in Little York, Illinois.