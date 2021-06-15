Kenneth Polson, 72, of Columbia died June 14, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. June 23 at Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Road. Services will follow at the funeral home.
Florence Boley, 95, formerly of Columbia and most recently of Lexington, Kentucky died June 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Emma Jane Zimmerman, 83, of Columbia died June 14, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Road. Services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Rockbridge Church of God Holiness, 3515 Valencia Drive.
William Lear, 65, of Columbia died June 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.