William “Willie” Griffin, 65, of Columbia died June 13, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will follow at the funeral home.

  Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian.

