Maria Luisa Cortes, 87, of Columbia died June 13, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Lester Wright, 84, of Centralia died June 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Gordon Dale Tanner, 79, of Hartsburg died June 13, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 25, 2022, at Rejoice Free Will Baptist Church, 1900 Chapel Hill Road.
Julia Inez Estes, 85, of Columbia died June 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.