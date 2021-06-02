Marilyn Maxine Grace, 87, of Columbia died May 31, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday and will also be at the funeral home.
Death notices for June 2, 2021
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Molly Hart
Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Norlin A. Hein, July 4, 1935 — May 26, 2021
- George Neal King, Jan. 17, 1936 — May 5, 2021
- Helen Marie Sapp, July 22, 1929 — May 20, 2021
- Ada Lourdes Fidler, July 31, 1956 — May 19, 2021
- William Wayne Dumas, Aug. 15, 1935 — May 26, 2021
- William Wayne Dumas, Aug. 15, 1935 — May 26, 2021
- Lois Dean Shaw, Nov. 23, 1931 — May 23, 2021