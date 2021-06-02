Marilyn Maxine Grace, 87, of Columbia died May 31, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday and will also be at the funeral home.

