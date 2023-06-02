Kenneth Horn of Columbia died June 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
- Sharon Elaine Pryor, Aug. 22, 1945 — May 21, 2023
- Anna Mae Creech, Jan. 19, 1942 — May 29, 2023
- Kenly Jones, Dec. 13, 1961 — May 26, 2023
- Mike Jacovitch, March 28, 1956 — April 28, 2023
- Richard "Rick" Johnson, January 04, 1962-May 05, 2023
- Rachel Jane Spry Twitchell, March 29,1931 — May 7, 2023
- Dorothy Puidk, Aug. 7, 1939 — May 18, 2023