Marie I. Fenner, 55, of Columbia died May 18, 2021. Services will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10, 2021 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you