Marie I. Fenner, 55, of Columbia died May 18, 2021. Services will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10, 2021 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
- David Anthony Weston, June 17, 1959 — June 15, 2021
- Mark Schake, March 4, 1964 — Feb. 21, 2021
- Marty Taylor, April 17, 1926 — June 5, 2021
- Jeanne C. Hulett, April 5, 1943 — June 9, 2021
- Carol Meyer, Oct. 14, 1950 — June 11, 2021
- Timothy Stapleton, April 7, 1967 — June 7, 2021
- Ruth Marie Crane, Sept.17, 1929 — June 6, 2021