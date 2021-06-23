Cody Benjamin Garrett, 28, of Columbia died June 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Wallace Gipson Jr., 61, of Columbia died June 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Shirley Ann Wegener, 89, of Columbia died June 18, 2021. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the same location.
Anita Kingsbury Dresser, 93, of Columbia died June 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.