Gerald Brouder, 79, of Columbia died June 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Larry Allan Old, 78, of Hartsburg died June 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center.

Arthur Barresi, 35, of Columbia died June 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Patrick Thomas McNally, 95, of Columbia died June 20, 2022 at Boone Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

Recommended for you