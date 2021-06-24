Ethan Jeffrey Simkins, 17, of Columbia died Monday, March 22, 2021. A funeral was held in March, and a celebration of life service will be from 2 to 10:30 p.m. June 26 at the family’s farm at 24214 Big Lick Road in Boonville.
Robert Stewart Brown, 68, of Columbia died Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Marcia Salisbury, 84, of Centralia died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Oliver Funeral Home at 102 E. Sneed St. in Centralia. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Centralia First Christian Church at 229 S. Rollins St. in Centralia.