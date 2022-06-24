Arthur James Barresi, 35, of Columbia died June 21, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. June 27 at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, 5350 E. Bonne Femme Church Road. A memorial service will immediately follow.
Woodson Warren, 87, of Columbia died June 21, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 2 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway. A funeral service will immediately follow.
Brenda Ann Smith, 69, of Columbia, died June 21, 2022. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon July 1 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane. A funeral service will immediately follow.
Mark Walter Mueller, 70, of Columbia died June 22, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 28 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. A memorial service will immediately follow.
Marilyn June Pfefer, 87, of Columbia died June 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jean Anne Sundet, 80, of Columbia died June 23, 2022. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. June 30 at St. Thomas More Newman Center, 602 Turner Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow.