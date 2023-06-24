Timothy Brown, 41, of Columbia died June 22, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.

Bruce Tuttle Stone, 79, of Columbia died June 19, 2023. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you