Mildred Louise Torres, 88, of Columbia died June 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Death notices for June 26, 2022
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
- Karen Entrikin, Nov. 4, 1947 — June 9, 2022
- Lawrence "Joe" Forrester, Jan. 4, 1943 — June 13, 2022
- Earl Nevels, 1959—2022
- Sandra Kline, 1941 — June 9, 2022
- Larry Allan Old, April 2, 1944 — June 21, 2022
- James Caplan, June 5, 1945 — June 10, 2022
- Nicole Eugenie Jeanne Madeline Hakim Reilly, May 25, 1933 — June 14, 2022