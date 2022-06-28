Gary Lynn Rogers, 75, of Columbia died June 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Donald Ray Robb, 85, of Columbia died June 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Larry Don Monroe, 84, of Columbia died June 23, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 1 at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway. Homegoing services will immediately follow.
Kevin John Williams, 62, of Columbia died June 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Park-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Charlotte Mae Hudnell, 82, of Sturgeon died June 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.