Betty Smith, 88, of Columbia died June 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.

Doris Jean Neidhardt, 95, of Columbia died June 26, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 101 N. Tenth St.

Billy Ray Hall, 72, of Ashland died June 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Glenn Stuart Geiger, 97, of Columbia died June 29, 2021. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, with a funeral service immediately following.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2021. Former education reporter, fall 2020. I am a graduate student studying magazine editing. Reach me at hgallant@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @GallantHannah.

Recommended for you