Betty Smith, 88, of Columbia died June 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Doris Jean Neidhardt, 95, of Columbia died June 26, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 101 N. Tenth St.
Billy Ray Hall, 72, of Ashland died June 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Glenn Stuart Geiger, 97, of Columbia died June 29, 2021. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, with a funeral service immediately following.