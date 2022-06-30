James Arthur Lindsey, 81, of Columbia died June 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Ranita Jo Gholson, 61, of Harrisburg died June 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Patricia Lee Hinkebein, 64, of Columbia died June 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.

Gary Robertson, 62, of Columbia died June 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.

  Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy.

