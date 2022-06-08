Lesley Bealmear, 49, of Columbia died on June 7, 2022. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 13, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.
Nathaniel Thayer Messer, 77, of Columbia died on June 7, 2022. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on June 22, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.
Shelby Fleck, 83, of Columbia died on June 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.