David Alexander Dalton, 72, of Columbia died Feb. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Lee James Cary, 96, of Columbia died Feb. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Victoria Lynn Doroshenko, 56, of Columbia died Feb. 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Howard Lee Brown, 64, of Columbia died Feb. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Home.