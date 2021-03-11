Mona Lee Keaster, 89, of Columbia died March 10, 2021. The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. The funeral will be held immediately after at the funeral home. A burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you