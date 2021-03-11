Mona Lee Keaster, 89, of Columbia died March 10, 2021. The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. The funeral will be held immediately after at the funeral home. A burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Death notices for March 11, 2021
-
Cianna Rothwell Morales
Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Share with us about those lost to COVID-19
The Missourian wants to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in our community. If you have lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Boone County, please share about them in this form. Our hope is to be able to publish some brief stories about all of the residents lost to COVID-19.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Suzanne Bailey Schoonover, Sept. 17, 1951 — March 1, 2021
- Joyce K. Marcum, Aug. 13, 1928 — Feb. 12, 2021
- Pearl Leogrande, Aug. 16, 1926 — March 2, 2021
- Donald Silver, Oct. 19, 1929 — Jan. 27, 2021
- Brent M. Parker, July 3, 1927 — Feb. 15, 2021
- Sue Mitchell Crowley, Oct. 31, 1933 — Feb. 20, 2021
- Gary Duncan, June 6, 1939 — Feb. 23, 2021