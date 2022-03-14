George Henry Seifert Jr., 71, of Hartsburg died March 12, 2022. Visitation will be from 3:30 until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Hartsburg. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Billy Glen Ellis, 85, of Harrisburg died March 12, 2022. Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Nilson — Millard Cremation and Burial Center in Columbia. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Geraldine “Gerry” Swope, 90, Columbia died Feb. 27, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. April 2 at the Columbia Vineyards Clubhouse, 5200 Stone Mountain Parkway, Columbia.