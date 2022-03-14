George Henry Seifert Jr., 71, of Hartsburg died March 12, 2022. Visitation will be from 3:30 until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Hartsburg. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Billy Glen Ellis, 85, of Harrisburg died March 12, 2022. Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Nilson — Millard Cremation and Burial Center in Columbia. Services will follow at 11 a.m.

Geraldine “Gerry” Swope, 90, Columbia died Feb. 27, 2022. A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. April 2 at the Columbia Vineyards Clubhouse, 5200 Stone Mountain Parkway, Columbia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Grace Nieland is an assistant city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She previously reported on social justice issues, court proceedings and public health. She can be reached at grace.nieland@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you