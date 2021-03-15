Vernetta Charlottie Wehmeyer, 100, of Rocheport died March 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Barbara Ann Bulanda, 73, of Columbia died March 11, 2021. A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. March 27 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive.
Eldora “Dody” Moulder, 88, previously of Columbia died March 13, 2021. Services will begin at 10 a.m. March 20 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Andre Mandro, 77, of Columbia died March 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
David Young, 80, of Columbia died March 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Lola Ruth Humphrey, 80, previously of Columbia died March 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Markland-Yager Funeral Home.