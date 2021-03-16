Gene Bennett, 82, of Columbia died March 15, 2021. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Edgar Bradford Sr., 80, of Columbia died March 14, 2021. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash St. Celebration of life services will immediately follow at the church.
David Young, 80, of Columbia died March 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.